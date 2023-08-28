Call of Duty Insider Teases Return of Verdansk

A notable Call of Duty insider has teased that Verdansk, the original map from Call of Duty: Warzone, should be returning to the multiplayer shooter early next year. By most accounts, Verdansk is the most popular map in the history of Warzone, primarily because it was the first one that most players experienced when the battle royale title launched back in 2020. Despite being so adored, Verdansk hasn't been seen in Warzone since the end of 2021. Fortunately, it sounds like this won't hold true for much longer.

Based on a recent post from @TheGhostOfHope on X (or Twitter), Verdansk could be coming back to Warzone next year on March 10, 2024. No further details regarding Verdansk's return to Warzone were provided, but if this date is accurate, it would line up with the game's four-year anniversary. For now, this rumor should be taken with the typical grain of salt, but it is worth noting that @TheGhostOfHope has had a number of accurate Call of Duty scoops in the past. Additionally, this release window lines up with when Activision tends to begin new seasons in Warzone annually.

What's Next for Call of Duty?

Currently, Activision is focusing on the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which was formally revealed earlier this month. The next mainline Call of Duty title will serve as a sequel to last year's Modern Warfare 2 and will also feature revamped multiplayer and Zombies game modes. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to launch later this year on November 10 and will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Currently, Warzone can also be played for free across all of these same platforms.

To learn more about what Modern Warfare 3 will have in store, you can find the game's official description down below.

"In the direct sequel to the record-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Captain Price and Task Force 141 face off against the ultimate threat. The ultranationalist war criminal Vladimir Makarov is extending his grasp across the world causing Task Force 141 to fight like never before.

Modern Warfare 3 celebrates the 20th anniversary of Call of Duty with one of the greatest collections of Multiplayer maps ever assembled – both fan favorites and all-new ones. All 16 launch maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009) have been modernized with new modes and gameplay features and will be available at launch to get everyone started, while over 12 all-new core 6v6 maps will fuel post-launch live seasons."