Call of Duty Teases The Terminator Crossover

Call of Duty appears to be teasing the arrival of Skynet and The Terminator. Call of Duty is no stranger to big Hollywood crossovers, much like Fortnite. Granted, with some exceptions, Fortnite tends to cater to a very general audience. As such, Call of Duty taps into the more hard-R IP like Saw, Scream, and Rambo. The game's biggest event was much more in the vein of Fortnite, as it featured King Kong and Godzilla battling it out on the island of Caldera while players fought on the ground below them. The actual event was a mixed bag, but it was a pretty historic moment for the Call of Duty battle royale.

It seems that Call of Duty is already planning the next crossover as it began teasing the arrival of Skynet and The Terminator on social media. As of right now, we don't know when it will happen or what it will exactly look like, but it seems like a lock that it will be happening sometime this season. Call of Duty also doesn't tend to tease things like this too far in advance, so it could happen before the end of June or early July. Whether the crossover will feature a skin that resembles Arnold or just the standard T-800 remains to be seen, but it's an exciting prospect nonetheless.

Grab this intel as fast as you can… they’ll be back 🤖 https://t.co/YpMndaQs1o pic.twitter.com/yixkojBcn7 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 21, 2022

It should be noted that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is slated to release later this year and Activision has confirmed that it will not be carrying over player inventories, which likely includes skins. As such, anyone who wants to use these Terminator items should probably expect them to only be usable in the original version of Warzone. Only time will tell if Call of Duty will re-release some of these iconic skins in the new game, but nothing has been confirmed.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.