Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Release Window and Details Revealed

✖

Amidst a bombardment of info and footage for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Activision also revealed a bunch of new details for Call of Duty: Warzone 2, including when we can play it. It was confirmed earlier this year that Activision has greenlit a sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone. This came as a bit of a shock to players, as games like PUBG and Fortnite have managed to sustain themselves as singular titles over the course of many years and countless updates. The reason for the change is purely due to technical reasons, as it has been difficult to convert Warzone to fit into a new mainline entry every year, so Warzone 2 has been designed to solve these issues and be more sustainable.

With that said, Activision confirmed via a press release that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will release in 2022. Given there was about a 6 month gap between the first Modern Warfare and Warzone, this may come as a surprise to some. No release date has been given, but it's a very small window given Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases at the end of October. Activision also confirmed that Warzone 2 is being developed with community feedback in mind and will feature new progression and inventory systems. This means that players will not be carrying over their progress and items from Warzone to Warzone 2. You can read the quote from Activision below.

"... A wholly new Warzone will launch as an extension of the Modern Warfare II universe. With it comes new technology, new features, and new gameplay that work seamlessly together. Throughout, we have taken a wide range of community feedback to heart. In order to fully deliver this state-of-the-art experience, Warzone 2.0 will feature new Modern Warfare II content and systems with brand new progression and inventories. Today's Warzone will continue on as a separate experience that will include a continuation of player progression and inventories within that Warzone experience."

With all of that, it seems like Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is set to be a pretty ambitious experience. Only time will tell how much different it will be from the original game, but it's great to hear that player feedback is being utilized in a meaningful way to develop the game. Rumors have already suggested Warzone 2 will include swimming, something that would be a game changer from the original title.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on October 28th, 2022.

Are you excited for Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.