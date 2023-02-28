Xbox Reveals How It Will Handle Exclusive Call of Duty Content

Xbox has revealed what it plans to do with regards to exclusive content in Call of Duty. Call of Duty is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there and it has been used by various platforms in very specific ways to drive players to purchase certain consoles. Given Call of Duty sells tens of millions of copies every year and has a lot of repeat players, the place they play the game on has become increasingly important. Over the years, Call of Duty has made marketing deals with both Xbox and PlayStation to allow each of them to get exclusive content. Sometimes it's getting content early, exclusive cosmetic items, early beta access, or even access to a game before it is released.

However, with Microsoft's potential acquisition of Activision on the horizon, Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed to Xbox On (via CharlieIntel) how the company plans to handle exclusive content for the series going forward. Spencer outright denied any plans for any exclusive content in Call of Duty after Xbox takes ownership of the franchise. Every platform will get the same experience across the board, meaning no one will get any exclusive guns, skins, missions, or anything else of the sort. Spencer also noted that he wants to treat Call of Duty like Minecraft and said he hopes PlayStation players don't feel like they have a lesser version of that game just because it is owned by Xbox, as there's no difference in content. Of course, the only notable difference here would be that Call of Duty would be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one, which is certainly a massive benefit and is some kind of form of exclusivity in a way.

In a new interview, @XboxP3 says the same version of Call of Duty will be on every platform – and this also includes no exclusive content for Xbox. No "skin or gun" or "exclusive mission" for any platform – same version on every platform, including Nintendo.



(Vid: Xbox On) pic.twitter.com/wVySFXu9Pk — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) February 28, 2023

As of right now, it remains to be seen if the deal will even go through. There's a chance this doesn't even matter and nothing changes. It is, however, worth noting that the marketing deal between Call of Duty and PlayStation ends next year. If this acquisition falls through, there's a chance Xbox could swoop in on the marketing deal if only to make it a Game Pass franchise.

What do you think of Xbox's plans for Call of Duty? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.