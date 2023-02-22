Call of Duty 2024 Could Reportedly Still Release for PS4 and Xbox One

A new report tied to the 2024 entry in Activision's Call of Duty series has shared some unfortunate news for those who have been hoping to see the franchise make a big leap in quality soon. Despite continuing to sell incredibly well each year, the Call of Duty series has been on a bit of a downward trajectory with some of its most recent installments. Call of Duty: Vanguard wasn't all that well-received by fans in 2021, and while Modern Warfare 2 was considered an upgrade, the latest outing has fumbled a bit post-launch. And while many have been hoping that a jump in quality could arrive soon once last-gen platforms are left in the past, it doesn't sound like this may happen for a bit longer.

Based on a new article from Insider Gaming, it sounds like Activision is currently planning to still release the 2024 Call of Duty game (codenamed "Cerberus") on PS4 and Xbox One. This means that the series will have released five installments in total from 2020 through 2024 that will have come to both last-gen and current-gen platforms. And while this by no means guarantees that next year's Call of Duty game will be lackluster, it stands to reason that developers behind the series at Activision can't fully take advantage of what the PS5 and Xbox Series X offer unless older hardware is abandoned.

For reference, during the last transition period between console generations, Activision continued to release new Call of Duty games for a period of four years across platforms, with 2016's Call of Duty: Black Ops III being the last title on PS3 and Xbox 360. Assuming that the publisher carried things out in a similar manner this time around, it means that 2023 would likely be the

It's worth stressing that while 2024's Call of Duty game could still land on PS4 and Xbox One, these plans could absolutely change. Currently, this report in question stems from documents that have been dated back to December 2022. Given how far the 2024 Call of Duty title still is from hitting store shelves, Activision could absolutely change course internally as the game continues its development. If we learn more on this front in the future, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

