Call of Duty's 2023 Roadmap Leaks Following Alleged Activision Hack

Activision has allegedly been hacked resulting in the 2023 roadmap for Call of Duty being leaked. The Call of Duty franchise is a very, very well-oiled machine. Like clockwork, for the last 20 years, a new game has been released every fall without fail. However, in recent years, the machine has begun to have some hiccups. A handful of Call of Duty games have released in pretty rough states, some of which were due to shifting release schedules. When it became clear that Sledgehammer Games was not going to be able to release its game in time for 2020, Activision had Treyarch take over and that messed up all kinds of things.

However, Activision tries to keep things running smoothly and has a pretty clear internal path for all of its Call of Duty titles. With that said, it was reported by Insider Gaming earlier this week that Activision was hacked and some internal data, including the 2023 roadmap for Call of Duty was leaked. This includes details of some of the Modern Warfare 2/Warzone 2 seasons that will launch and (roughly) when they will launch. It seems like the dates have changed as season 2 was delayed after this supposed hack took place, which likely causes future seasons to also be pushed back as well to ensure they're spaced out well enough. However, it appears that we will be getting at least 6 new 6v6 maps across the upcoming seasons, one new "small" map (likely similar to Shipment), some unnamed licensed operators, a handful of new weapons, and even a new Halloween event.

It also appears that the new Call of Duty is going by the codename of "Jupiter" and will have an alpha in late May, though this is likely an internal alpha test and not for public play. As of right now, Activision has yet to comment on the hack or leak. Although it's very general info, it gives us a good idea of what to expect from the future of Modern Warfare 2 as well as possibly when we may start to hear about 2023's Call of Duty game.

