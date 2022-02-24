Free-to-Play Call of Duty Zombies Game Rumored to Release in 2023

A new rumor has emerged suggesting that a new, free-to-play Call of Duty game will be launching at some point in 2023. Earlier this week, it was reported that Activision plans to delay the 2023 mainline installment in the Call of Duty series to 2024, which would make it the first time in roughly 20 years that the franchise hasn’t been annualized. However, Activision pushed back on this reporting in a statement and said that it would still have new Call of Duty experiences to release in the coming year. Now, it seems like we might know what those experiences are.

Coming by way of @CODMW2Informer on Twitter, a new rumor has emerged stating that studio Treyarch is working on releasing a free-to-play Call of Duty game in 2023 that will be entirely centered around the franchise’s Zombies game mode. Further details on this rumor are quite sparse at the moment, but if this proved to be true, this would end up being the second major Call of Duty title behind Call of Duty: Warzone to use the free-to-play model. Given the success of the Zombies game mode over the years as well, it seems likely that this release would also be quite a big hit with fans.

https://twitter.com/CODMW2Informer/status/1496569889506607123

Of course, it’s worth stressing that this is just a rumor after all, so you should take everything that has been stated here with a grain of salt for the time being. In lieu of releasing a mainline Call of Duty game next year, seeing Activision do something in this manner would make quite a bit of sense and would help the publisher bring in revenue in a different way. While only time will tell if this rumor ends up being accurate, on paper, it definitely seems quite feasible.

