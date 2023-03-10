Call of Duty: Mobile Will Reportedly Be "Phased Out" by Warzone Mobile

It seems like Call of Duty: Mobile will no longer exist in the near future. Call of Duty is an absolute entertainment juggernaut and has been pretty much next to unstoppable for the last two decades. The last entry proved it still has the juice, even after a few years of rockier titles, by breaking tons of sales records and raking in billions of dollars. The series has even expanded outside of a yearly console game with multiple free-to-play offerings such as Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile, which closely replicates the beloved Call of Duty experience on your phone or tablet. It's pretty amazing and has been a huge success, but it may be coming to an end in the near future.

According to new court documents from Microsoft as part of all of the legal drama surrounding Microsoft's acquisition of Activision, it was revealed that Call of Duty: Mobile may be on the way out. As spotted by CharlieIntel, Activision is planning to "phase out" Call of Duty: Mobile once Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is officially released. It's unclear exactly what this means, though. Activision hasn't officially announced this, but given the place these documents are being submitted to and Microsoft's close business ties with Activision, it is almost certainly accurate information. Whether this means Call of Duty: Mobile will just merge with Warzone Mobile remains to be seen, but it could also mean Activision is just doubling down on its free-to-play battle royale game.

NEW: Microsoft says Call of Duty: Mobile will be “phased out” over time and be replaced by Warzone Mobile. Activision has not confirmed this. pic.twitter.com/kLQymPIvLQ — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) March 8, 2023

Call of Duty fans have noticed that the core multiplayer experience has been neglected a bit in comparison to Warzone in recent years. This isn't exactly a surprise as the free-to-play game has been an absurd success. Activision is going to want to follow the money, but this would definitely be the first time it comes directly at the cost of a core Call of Duty experience.

What do you think of this potential change? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.