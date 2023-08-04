Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Adding Classic Hans Zimmer Score

Hans Zimmer's iconic score from the original Modern Warfare 2 is making its way into 2022's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The Call of Duty series is one of the most cinematic franchises in all of gaming. The franchise is often compared to summer blockbuster from big directors like Michael Bay, as they have a very flashy nature with big setpieces, larger-than-life characters, and incredibly nefarious villains. One of the other ways these games attain their very large scale is through the music. The scores are always comprised of very bombastic, heroic music that you'd hear in a major motion picture.

Call of Duty really landed this feel in the original 2009 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 when Hans Zimmer composed some themes for the game while Lorne Balfe composed the rest of the game's memorable score. His music looms throughout the game's story as well as the menus and it's distinctly Zimmer. The composer has made a name for himself with his incredible movies scores from films like The Dark Knight, Interstellar, No Time to Die, Dune, and many other top-notch blockbusters. He's unfortunately never returned to the Call of Duty series, but players can soon hear his music in 2022's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Hans Zimmer's score is being added to the game via a paid audio pack that will allow you to replace the music in the game with Zimmer's music and the score from the original Modern Warfare 2.

It's unclear exactly when this pack will release or how much it will cost, but you can probably expect it within the next month or so. Some fans are a bit annoyed that old music will likely cost money, as Black Ops Cold War allowed you to change some of the music for free. Either way, it's something fans have been asking for and will likely be much appreciated by some of those people.

