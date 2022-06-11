Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Developer Addresses "No Russian" Questions

✖

When Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released back in 2009 it stirred up substantial controversy with a mission called "No Russian" where players can participate in a mass shooting at a Russian airport. The mission was left in and remastered for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered. In 2022, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is back and being rebooted following 2019's Call of Duty, which rebooted the whole Modern Warfare sub-series. Being a reboot, it's not the same game. It's completely different, which means No Russian isn't returning. However, players have wondered if something similar will be in the game in its place. To this end, an Infinity Ward developer has confirmed that there is no mission like No Russian in the game.

When asked if the team actively avoided a mission like No Russian, a developer on the game noted that the team is very deliberate with what is and isn't in the game. To this end, they never actively avoided doing something edgier, however, they were only going to go this route if it suited the story, and that never happened.

"To me, we're very deliberate about what we're putting in," said the developer speaking to VentureBeat. "If we feel like

it serves the story, or it serves what we're trying to do, we'll put something in, something that might be more edgy. But if we don't, then there's no need to be gratuitous with that kind of thing. There's always a part of it where we want people to think about the story. We don't want them to just be on a ride, essentially. Right now there's nothing that I would say matches 'No Russian,' though, in terms of what we're trying to do."

Of course, the world is a very different place in 2022 compared to 2009. And in the current climate, going for shock factor is probably not a wise idea, so it's not very surprising to hear No Russian has not lived on.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release worldwide on October 22, 2022 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.