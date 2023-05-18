Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Developer Teases Classic Map In Future Update

A developer on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has teased a classic map will return to the series in a future update. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises of all-time and it has a lot of iconic content. Whether that be zombies maps, multiplayer maps, features, campaigns, characters, and so on, there is a lot of nostalgia for various parts of the Call of Duty series. After 20 years, the teams working on the franchise have done a lot of different things whether that be going to the future, space, or back to wars throughout history, so there's a rich well of content that they can dip back into and repurpose all over again.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has leaned into this to an incredible degree by simply naming itself after one of the most successful entries in the entire series. It has a lot of homages to old-school maps and moments from that very game and it seems like Infinity Ward is gearing up for more. When speaking to Dexerto, Multiplayer Design Director Geoff Smith noted that the team is preparing to release a classic map that Call of Duty League Pros got to check out and really enjoyed. Smith went on to talk about why the team opts to utilize nostalgia for its post-launch content.

"There's power in nostalgia of bringing those back," Smith continued. "To be honest, there's good, fun gameplay there. It's kind of silly to not use into those and lean into the strengths of those maps. Kind of a broken record but it's also this balance between brand new stuff and something that's familiar."

As of right now, we have no idea what the map will be. Almost every map from the original 2009 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is iconic. It's also worth noting that Infinity Ward has carefully played with some of these maps without outright remastering them. For instance, the recently released Pelayo's Lighthouse map has elements of Estate in it, despite that original map not having rain, being on a remote island, or being set at night.

