Call of Duty Teases Kevin Durant DLC for Warzone and Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 may be adding Kevin Durant as DLC. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises in all of entertainment. Millions upon millions of people play it every single year, it is heavily promoted in extravagant ways, and almost everyone above the age of 12 is aware of what it is due to how excessively popular it is. Over the years, the series has leveraged its mainstream success to feature major celebrities in big and small ways with actors like Gary Oldman lending their talents to the campaigns or even DLC packs in multiplayer. It's a star-studded series at this point and has even been used to feature other Hollywood titans like King Kong and Godzilla.

The latest crossover is yet another interesting one boasting major star power. As spotted by CharlieIntel, a new teaser for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 seems to suggest Kevin Durant is coming to the game as a new operator. The teaser shows a man dropping into Al Mazrah while appearing to be trying to dunk a basketball. In the background, you can also see the words "Easy Money Sniper" on a wall, which is the Instagram handle of Durant.

Kevin Durant is coming to Call of Duty. The teaser says Easy Money Sniper, which is Durant's Instagram handle. pic.twitter.com/9Mz0XcGGbj — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) May 2, 2023

The crossover may be a bit odd, but Call of Duty has a long history with various sport franchises. Modern Warfare 2 was shown to players at the NFL Draft last year, ahead of its official reveal, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was leaked during an NBA game when James Harden showed up wearing a hat of the game's logo. With the NBA Finals coming up, it's no surprise to see Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trying to create some kind of crossover. Last year, the game also featured a number of FIFA stars around the time of the World Cup and created an in-game event around the affair.

