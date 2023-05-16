Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 New Update Live With Patch Notes

A new patch for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 has gone live and the patch notes are available to read right now. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises of all-time and it has been able to earn that title by being an incredibly well-oiled machine. While it's not always perfect and there are some very noticeable issues across each game, there is a level of consistency expected from Call of Duty and the studios behind it are often pretty good at releasing frequent updates with hefty patch notes.

Although they don't fix every issue, these patches help reduce a lot of issues in these games. The latest update balances some weapons (such as the very powerful akimbo pistols people have been running around with), addresses a number of pesky bugs in both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, and much more. You can view the patch notes below.

WEAPONS

Weapon Balancing



» Handguns «



GS Magna

Close range headshot Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only

Akimbo:

Close range Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only

Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only

FTAC Siege

Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only

X13 Auto

Close range headshot Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only

Akimbo:

Close range Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only

Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only

BUG FIXES

General



Fixed an issue causing Players to be incorrectly removed from matches for inactivity.

Fixed an issue with missing visual effects on the Toxicant Blueprint in the Tracer Pack: Poison Bundle.

Fixed an issue causing screen flicker while inspecting Battle Pass Weapon Blueprints if the Auto On option was selected.

Fixed an issue causing Players to remain stuck on "Fetching Online Profile" when attempting to inspect social notifications.

Fixed an issue causing unpurchased Store Bundles to appear under the "My Weapons" tab.

Fixed an issue causing the client to freeze when selecting the "Invite to Party" option while other Players were already present in the Party.

Fixed an issue with Menu behavior while navigating Weapon Blueprints.

Fixed an issue preventing Players from unlocking Operator Gromsko despite meeting the requirements.

Fixed an issue causing Prestige 6 to incorrectly display Prestige 10 rewards.

Attachments



» Underbarrels «



Hellscream 40mm Drill

Fixed an issue with the reload animation on the TAQ-V and TAQ-56

Previously Fixed

Fixed an issue causing the Battle Pass menu to become unresponsive until the Player returned to the main menu.

Fixed an issue with the tutorial that would cause the menu to freeze when the Player encountered the "Opening the Global Panel" tip.

SPECIAL OPS

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to generate Lethal Equipment at a much higher rate than intended by repeatedly equipping Perk Packages that included the Resupply Perk.

WARZONE 2.0

BATTLE ROYALE

BUG FIXES



Ranked Play



Fixed an issue causing eliminated Squad members to receive SR for unassisted enemy eliminations by live Squad members.

Fixed an issue preventing Assists from tracking properly in the in-game Scoreboard.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players ineligible for Ranked Play to use the Looking for Party feature.

Fixed an issue that allowed inactive Players to remain in the match.

DMZ

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue preventing the White Lotus Faction Mission to "Pick up 1 Weapon in a Deployment" from tracking properly.

Fixed an issue causing dead dropping certain items such as Heartbeat Sensors to reward excessive cooldown reduction and XP.

Fixed an issue that would return free-to-play Players to the front Menu when attempting to view the Crown Faction missions tab.