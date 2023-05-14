Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveals New 6v6 Multiplayer Map

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting a new 6v6 multiplayer map. Call of Duty is one of the biggest games out there and it is able to pull that off due to how it operates as a live service game. Just a decade ago, Call of Duty would try to keep players engaged with $15 DLCs that allowed you to play new maps and maybe get a new gun or two. While these were commercially viable, they also hurt the game tremendously. If you didn't have the DLC maps, you'd get segmented into different lobbies, drastically hurting the pool of players you could play with. After a while, it became more damaging to the series than it was productive, but Activision found a solution. Call of Duty opted to sell more cosmetic items for a price, but make the maps free, albeit the maps come one at a time as opposed to bundles of four or more now.

Later this season, we'll be getting another new map for free in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. A new trailer has revealed what the ne 6v6 map will look like and gives fans a tease of the tactics they can use to get the upper hand on the map. The map is known as Alboran Hatchery and seems to be one of the facilities that you have to infiltrate in the Recon by Fire campaign mission. In that mission, Captain Price and Gaz are forced to stealth their way though a large field in Spain, clearing out nearby facilities in order to get intel on the terrorist known as Hassan.

Here is your first look at Alboran Hatchery, our new 6v6 map coming to Multiplayer in Season 03 Reloaded #MWII 🐟pic.twitter.com/0v3VlqsiDt — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) May 9, 2023

So, if you've already played the campaign, you may have some knowledge of what to expect from this map and how to approach it. Obviously, the campaign has some more dynamic elements that allow you to approach combat in different ways, so you probably shouldn't expect that same level of depth here.

