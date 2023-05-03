Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded Detailed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's upcoming Season 3 Reloaded update will add a lot of new content to the game. Call of Duty has evolved a lot since its earlier entries. It seems wild to even consider, but the series used to charge quite a bit of extra money for additional content after the game released. Players would spend $15 – $20 on packs that would give them access to a handful of new maps and sometimes a gun or new modes, but it was honestly a pretty bad value compared to what we get today. Now, these post-launch updates are totally free with optional premium bundles for cosmetic items, but it's a long way from where we once were.

Call of Duty has done a pretty good job of supporting its games with new content, even going as far as to have seasonal updates and mid-season updates. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 are getting a bunch of new content with Season 3 Reloaded, including the addition of Kevin Durant as an operator. The new update arrives on May 10th with a new 6v6 map known as Alboran Hatchery, a new Raid, new wave-based Spec Ops mission, new modes such as Giant Infection and 3v3 Faceoff (a mode previously seen in Modern Warfare 3 in 2011). Warzone 2 will get Ranked Play, new additions to gameplay such as the ability to find/purchase a second Gulag entry to give you a second chance (or third chance, technically) and purchasable Perk Packages from the buy stations.

Needless to say, it's a jam-packed update and there's a bunch of bundles also being released during this time. There will be a bundle that acts as a throwback to the original 2009 Modern Warfare 2 with cosmetics and weapon audio that is reminiscent of that game. Details are a bit scarce on that right now, but it seems like something we will learn more about when the update drops.

