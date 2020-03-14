Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Is Happening, Says Well Known Leaker

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is in development at Activision, according to a well known Call of Duty leaker. The report comes way of The Gaming Revolution, who’s also claiming that a free-to-play Call of Duty from Sledgehammer Games is releasing next year. Unfortunately, the COD leaker doesn’t divulge any other salient details, but he does suggest the remaster has been in development for some time.

Interestingly, this news comes a few days after another, less reputable, Call of Duty leaker relayed that they’ve heard not only is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered in development, but it’s releasing this year. Like the aforementioned report, this one comes from a source that has been correct about several Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone tidbits before they were announced. That said, this new report from The Gaming Revolution, does not mention a release window.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. We’ve been hearing about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered for awhile, yet, here we are still waiting. That said, the sources here are pretty reputable, and the fact that there’s multiple sources claiming the remaster is in development at Activision is pretty compelling.

If Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is indeed in development and releasing this year, it will likely accompany Call of Duty: Black Ops 5, which is reportedly this year’s big Call of Duty release.

Again, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt, because even if it’s all correct, it’s also subject to change. In the meantime, just enjoy some Call of Duty: Warzone, the new free-to-play battle royale game from Infinity Ward available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s pretty good.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on Call of Duty, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the series by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.