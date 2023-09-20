Call of Duty Adding Spawn in Season 6 Update

Spawn is coming to Call of Duty later this month. Call of Duty has changed a lot since its earliest days of being a historical and somewhat realistic military shooter. As the series has progressed, it has become increasingly more and more outlandish, but it has also only become more popular. Things like Zombies, robots, space warfare, and more haven't pushed players away. With all of that has also come the rise of crossovers. After games like Fortnite began to make a killing with crossovers, Call of Duty started to leverage guest characters from franchises like Scream, Die Hard, Rambo, The Terminator, and much, much more. We've even seen an event where both Godzilla and King Kong battle it out in Warzone, even allowing players to use them as killstreaks of sorts.

Call of Duty is now leaning even further into the supernatural with the arrival of Spawn in season 6. The character is one of comic book writer/artist Todd McFarlane's signature creations. The character was created in the 90s and embodied the edgy tone that McFarlane is known for, but has managed to remain as a cult-classic character in the years since. The Spawn comics are approaching the 350th issue already and the character has gotten a feature film, an adult animated series, and a new movie is currently on the way with Jamie Foxx. As of right now, no details about Spawn's inclusion in Call of Duty have been revealed quite yet, but we can likely expect to hear more ahead of the season 6 release on September 27th. It is worth noting, however, that this is the first time a licensed character has appeared on the artwork for a new season of Call of Duty.

Can’t WAIT for you folks to see this!!



TODD @CallofDuty https://t.co/ABS9bqXk8c — Todd McFarlane (@Todd_McFarlane) September 20, 2023

Spawn will be available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone this coming season. With the imminent arrival of Halloween, it's likely we'll get a few other spooky characters throughout this season. Season 6 is expected to be the last season of Modern Warfare 2 as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th.

Spawn Movie News

Todd McFarlane has been developing a new Spawn film for many, many years now. It has been a long process and one that has seen many different developments. McFarlane had previously intended to direct the film, but realized he wouldn't be able to secure the budget necessary from a studio as a first-time director. As of right now, Scott Silver, Malcolm Spellman and Matt Mixon are attached to write the screenplay. Silver is the most notable of the bunch having written Joker, 8 Mile, and The Fighter, but the script is currently on pause due to the writers' strike. We'll have to wait and see what comes of the film once the strikes resolve, but it does seem to be pretty far a long thanks to its writers and having already assembled a few A-list cast members.