Call of Duty Gets Huge Xbox Sale for 20th Anniversary

Tons of classic Call of Duty games are currently on sale for the franchise's 20th anniversary. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises on the planet and has been able to sustain its momentum with yearly entries for two decades. The series shows no signs of slowing down either as it continues to be the best selling game of the year almost every single year and generates a ton of additional revenue from in-game transactions. It's an unstoppable juggernaut and even the worst games in the series manage to succeed with flying colors commercially.

Later this year, we will get the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 which will utilize the 20th anniversary in an interesting way. On top of a new campaign and Zombies mode, it will also largely center the multiplayer around nostalgia for the original Modern Warfare 2. The 2009 classic is widely regarded as one of the best in the franchise and all 16 of its original maps will be faithfully remastered for the launch of Modern Warfare 3. In addition to that, a bunch of old Call of Duty games had their servers fixed on Xbox earlier this summer, making them playable once again. It makes it all a very good time to play Call of Duty. If you want to catch up on the franchise, almost all of the Call of Duty series is at least 50% off. The games' season passes are also on sale, but definitely check and make sure the games have an active community to play with before purchasing them. Nevertheless, even if the multiplayer modes are a bit dead, the campaigns and zombie modes are well worth playing on their own, especially for roughly $10 – $20. The games are also on sale on Steam for about the same prices.

Call of Duty 20th Anniversary Xbox Sale