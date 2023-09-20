Call of Duty Adds Zombie Ghost Skin for Modern Warfare 3 Pre-Orders

Call of Duty has added a Zombie Ghost skin for those who pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. We're just a month and a half away from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's release and the hype is starting to steadily build. Over the summer, we got our first look at the game with some campaign trailers and extended gameplay footage of a mission from early on in the story. Sledgehammer Games also walked fans through some of the new changes to the campaign with open-world campaign missions dubbed "open-combat" missions. There has also been a bunch of info on the multiplayer such as enhancements to the movement, remastered maps, and much, much more.

Today, we got some more insight on the Zombies mode coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. It looks like it'll be pretty interesting as Viktor Zakhaev will be utilizing the undead as a terrorist weapon and Task Force 141 one will have to assemble to lay waste to the zombies. Pre-orders have already begun for the new game and you'll gain access to the game's multiplayer beta in October if you pre-order now, but a new bonus was also announced alongside the zombies news. Players who pre-order Modern Warfare 3 will also get access to a special Zombie Ghost skin. It takes the typical look of Ghost in the rebooted series and gives him a bloody mouth, discolored skin, and all-white eyes. It's a pretty spooky sight and players will be able to start using it at the start of Season 6 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone on September 27th. Everyone who pre-orders after that will still be eligible for the skin as well.

The skin will also carry forward to Modern Warfare 3 and will be usable in all three Call of Duty games on November 10th. As of right now, it's unclear if there will be any other zombified operators in Call of Duty, but it wouldn't be surprising.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th.