Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Art Leaked in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 artwork has been leaked within Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It's currently that time of year where Call of Duty leaks are bouncing around aplenty. It's a series that historically has a tough time keeping a lid on things, possibly on purpose to drum up hype. However, it's also possible this is a result of the thousands of people working on the franchise at any given moment. With that many people out there with knowledge of what's going on, things are bound to get leaked. Sometimes the leaks come from more official avenues, though, and that's exactly what happened here.

New artwork for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, a continuation of 2022's Modern Warfare 2, has leaked within the files of the aforementioned game. The artwork is similar to the one that leaked on a box of Monster Energy not too long ago, showcasing Captain Price standing against a red background with what appears to be Makarov's face lurking in the distance. A second piece of artwork, likely for a special edition of the game, shows the Task Force 141 logo being consumed by a snake. It's unclear what this is referencing, but it's possible Task Force 141 could be falling apart in the new game. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was heavily implied as the next game in the post-credits scene of the last game, showing a new version of the infamous No Russian scene that introduced players to Makarov in the original 2009 Modern Warfare 2.

Makarov was the villain of the last two games in the Modern Warfare trilogy, but was also retconned to have been a significant player in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. It's unclear if this will be a one and done appearance or if there are plans to keep the character around for multiple games. This could be the conclusion to another trilogy or it could mean Modern Warfare is here to stay for years to come. A reveal for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is expected to be held later this month within Warzone 2.

[H/T CharlieIntel]