Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Logo Leaks Ahead of Reveal

Our first somewhat official look at 2023's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has now leaked in the form of a logo. At this point, it's an open secret that the sequel to 2022's Modern Warfare 2 will be launching this fall as the latest annualized Call of Duty title. And while Activision has continued to remain silent regarding MW3, a new slate of promotional materials have verified what the series will have in store in the coming months.

Posted by user @algebra_sloth on Twitter, the first logo for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has now been shown off. The title of the game is stylized as "Modern Warfare III" and is similar in look to the most recent Modern Warfare installments. As for the way that this logo leaked, it happened to appear on some ads for Monster Energy that will seemingly be appearing in stores soon. Outside of the logo for Modern Warfare 3, this leak also happens to show off Captain Price, who will clearly be returning in the latest Call of Duty game.

You can check out these leaked images of MW3 for yourself below:

Within the past week, Activision itself has teased that it would soon be revealing this year's Call of Duty game as part of Season 5 for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. At this point in time, specifics regarding this reveal event haven't yet come about, but this choice to unveil Modern Warfare 3 as part of the currently ongoing Call of Duty games is something that Activision has done in the past with previous installments. Whenever more details come about in an official capacity regarding this announcement event, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

