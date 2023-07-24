Activision Responds to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Monster Energy Leak

Earlier today, a logo for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 leaked online thanks to ads from Monster Energy. While the leak seemed to be authentic, Activision Blizzard has now seemingly confirmed the logo on Twitter. The official Call of Duty Twitter account Tweeted a tongue-in-cheek response to the leak, asking if anyone has "an energy drink they can spare." While the company would not go so far as to officially announce Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, we now know that it's just a matter of time before the reveal is made!

The Tweet from the official Call of Duty Twitter account can be found embedded below.

Whew. Mondays. Anyone have an energy drink they can spare? — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 24, 2023

Unfortunately, leaks like these are all too common in the video game industry, and companies usually have two options: they can ignore the leak and proceed with a reveal as if nothing happened, or they can embrace it with humor. Activision clearly took the latter approach, and many fans have already responded with praise for the company's social team. A similar thing happened ahead of the Xbox Series S console reveal, and Microsoft also decided to lean in; the company's Twitter account responded with humor, and an official reveal was pushed earlier to take advantage.

It's unlikely that Activision will similarly speed up its reveal plans for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, but with the game slated to release before the end of the year, we should have some official information soon. This is actually the second major leak associated with the game this month, as images from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 appeared online earlier in July. Activision put a copyright strike on the images after they leaked, which only seemed to confirm their legitimacy. At this point it feels like Modern Warfare 3 leaks are coming left and right, but at least Activision has kept a sense of humor about the situation!

What do you think of this response from the Call of Duty social media team? Are you getting excited for the official announcement of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!