Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta Adds Iconic MW2 Map

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches on November 10 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, but tons of players are already checking it out via the beta that kicked off on October 6. For now, the beta is open to only PlayStation players until October 10. However, publisher Activision will open it back up from October 12 to 16 for everyone. Of course, with this being a beta, not everything is in the game yet, but earlier today, players noticed an in-game update that added one of the most iconic maps in Call of Duty history.

As first spotted by CharlieIntel on Twitter, Rust, a map first introduced in the original Modern Warfare 2, has been added to the beta. This isn't a massive surprise, of course. Activision noted when announcing the rollout of the beta that it would be adding new maps and modes as we moved through its various stages. However, fans are very excited to see one of the most iconic maps in the franchise's long history popping back up once again.

Why Do Players Like Rust in Call of Duty: MW3?

Modern Warfare 3 Beta Update:



Rust added

Kill Confirmed added pic.twitter.com/tDdMHAyJeq — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 8, 2023

As a map, Rust is iconic because of how small it is. When it originally launched, the map was incredible for players looking to play 1v1 duels or rack up tons of kills in short order. Of course, that's also the reason some players hate it. Basically, the second you spawn in, you need to be ready to be killed. The map is just so tight that the time to kill is ridiculously fast.

However, it's important to note that this has also made it a great way to farm XP and finish quests in previous games. Sure, you're going to die a lot, but you'll also come out with a huge kill count. That makes it great for farming kills if something in-game calls for it. That said, you probably won't have a great time with team-based games on Rust. It's much better in a free-for-all-like mode.

What Else Is Being Added to the Call of Duty: MW3 Beta?

(Photo: Activision)

Alongside Rust, the Call of Duty team added the Kill Confirmed mode to the Modern Warfare 3 beta. If you're new to the series, this mode requires you to pick up the dog tags of enemy players after you kill them, confirming the kill. Without doing so, you won't score points for your team.

As far as what to expect in the second weekend of the beta, Activision hasn't made that clear yet. It will likely be the same content in the PlayStation-exclusive beta with a few more modes and maps thrown in to switch things up. Activision will likely start to dole out that information later this week.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on November 10. The second beta weekend kicks off on every console on October 12.