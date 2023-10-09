Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta Already Filled With Cheaters

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta has been live on PlayStation platforms since this past Friday, but it also seems to already be filled with cheaters. For anyone that has been playing Call of Duty for a prolonged period of time, it's not that shocking to hear that the latest entry in the franchise is once again suffering problems with cheats and hacks of various kinds. What is a bit more surprising, though, is to see these schemes already invading the beta phase of Modern Warfare 3.

Since going live mere days ago, Modern Warfare 3 players on social media have been reporting that a number of in-game players are using cheats to gain an advantage. These cheats mainly allow players to know the locations of others and immediately take them down with auto-lock functionality before opponents even know what happened. It's unclear how these cheats have been implemented for the MW3 beta, with some suggesting that jailbroken PlayStation consoles might be the culprit. Either way, seeing various cheating methods appearing in a beta phase for a Call of Duty title is pretty unexpected.

Looks like players who have jailbroken PS4s are using hacks/cheats in Modern Warfare 3 beta pic.twitter.com/eBZjuD4Xuq — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 8, 2023

Obviously, those at Activision are surely aware of these cheats and how they're being used in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. As such, hopefully the publisher can look to fix some of these problems prior to the launch of MW3 in November. Per usual, though, it seems like cheating will continue to be a problem in Modern Warfare 3 as it always has been with Call of Duty. Still, it's good to know that Activision has time to thwart these cheating schemes before MW3 properly rolls out around the globe.

When Does Modern Warfare 3 Release?

At this point, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is roughly one month away from its release date which will arrive on November 10. When the latest Call of Duty installment does roll out, it will be playable across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. In the near term, this week's MW3 beta will continue until October 10 and will then continue starting this Thursday, October 12, before finally coming to a close on October 16.

"Call of Duty returns with an all-new campaign, modernized versions of classic Multiplayer maps and an open-world PvE Zombies experience. The campaign, a direct sequel to the record-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, sees Captain Price and Task Force 141 face off against ultranationalist war criminal Vladimir Makarov as he extends his grasp across the world.

In Multiplayer, the 16 maps that launched with Modern Warfare 2 in 2009 return with upgraded graphics, new modes and innovative gameplay features. In Modern Warfare Zombies, team up with other squads for the first time ever as you work together to survive in the largest Zombies map yet."