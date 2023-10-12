Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta Gets New Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Activision has today pushed out a new update for the ongoing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta. This past weekend, the MW3 beta went live exclusively on PlayStation platforms and was the first opportunity that fans had received to play this year's Call of Duty installment. Now, with the beta's second weekend kicking off today, Activision has revealed all of the changes it has made prior to this new testing phase kicking off.

For the most part, many of the adjustments that have been made to the Modern Warfare 3 beta aren't too vast. The biggest alterations that have been made involve Tac-Stance spread decreases for all weapons and big nerfs to the Striker submachine gun. Outside of these key gameplay changes, Activision has also made some smaller fixes to various maps, UI, and modes seen in MW3. Beyond these updates, the second weekend of the MW3 beta will now be live for Xbox and PC users and will also feature a new map and game mode to experience.

To get a full look at everything that has been tweaked in this second weekend of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta, you can view the patch notes as follows.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta Patch Notes

GAMEPLAY

UIX Enemy Operators will now display a red nameplate above their head.

Movement Decreased the slide to sprint delay by 200ms.



WEAPONS

Reduced Tac-Stance spread while sliding for several weapon classes. Assault Rifles: Decreased 17-26%. Submachine Guns: Decreased 14-17%. Light Machine Guns: Decreased 30-45%. Marksman Rifles: Decreased 29-31%. Pistols: Decreased 10-20%.

Striker (Submachine Gun) Decreased near-medium damage from 39 to 36. Decreased near-medium damage range from 24m to 19m (-21%). Decreased medium damage range from 30m to 25m (-17%). Decreased far-medium damage from 28 to 27. Decreased minimum damage from 23 to 21. Increased headshot damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.3x. Increased lower-arm damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x.



KILLSTREAKS

Guardian-SC Decreased health from 550 to 400 (-27%). Decreased lifetime from 120s to 60s (-50%).



MODES

Ground War Vehicles driven by the player no longer have limited fuel.

Hardpoint Disabled overhead spawn camera sequence upon respawn.



MAPS

Estate Added collision near various areas of the Waterfall to prevent players from accessing unintended locations.

Favela Players will no longer be killed immediately after respawning near the yellow car on the Side Street.

Popov Power (Ground War) Added collision near Reactor Beta to prevent players from accessing an unintended location.



OPERATORS

Operator movement animations will now play properly in the moments following a respawn.

UIX

Added a missing icon for the Incursion XII Long Barrel Attachment for the SVA 545.

Players will now be properly notified of Playlist updates while idling in the menus.

STABILITY