Modern Warfare 3 Beta Adds Iconic Call of Duty Mode

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has added a classic Call of Duty mode to its beta. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is looking like it could be the best Call of Duty in quite some time. Fans are pretty hyped up for the new game as it will introduce a lot of features and mechanics that fans have been asking for over the last couple of years. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 aimed to be a more realistic, tactical experience which some Call of Duty players felt disrupted the flow and fun of the game. However, Modern Warfare 3 is more of a return to form in more ways than one. There's better, faster movement that feels more arcade-y, red dots on the mini-map, and even remastered versions of original Modern Warfare 2 maps.

The beta for Modern Warfare 3 has been going on since last weekend and has been getting updated with new content ever since. This weekend, the beta came to Xbox and PC with Highrise as one of the new playable maps. On top of that, the beta added Search and Destroy earlier today. This is a seminal Call of Duty mode that captured the hearts of fans in the 2000s. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will let you relive the glory days of Search on those classic MW2 maps as well. For those that somehow aren't familiar, Search and Destroy is a 6v6 mode that's round-based and you only get one life per round. There are two bomb sites on the map and one side must defend them. The other team has a bomb must plant at one of the sites and defend it until it detonates. It's really intense and puts skill, teamwork, and map knowledge above all else.

Fans are already recreating the iconic trickshot videos from the original Modern Warfare 2 in Modern Warfare 3, so the vibes of that classic game are making a big comeback. Hopefully fans will enjoy the full game when it releases, but we won't know how it holds up until next month.