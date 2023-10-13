Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta Updates Fix Some of Players' Biggest Complaints

In its second week, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta has now been extended to not only PlayStation users but also those on the Xbox and PC platforms. From the last weekend to this one and even from the start of this second beta to Friday, Modern Warfare 3's beta has already been updated more than once with some changes that added new content and, in more than one case, to address some of the biggest complaints that players might've had with the beta. Those quick changes from Sledgehammer Games have already been received quite well by those who appreciate not only the changes themselves but also the communication when it comes to addressing feedback.

Some of those changes dealt with slide cancelling, a mechanic in Call of Duty games that's frequently a topic of discussion when it comes to each game's multiplayer component. The visibility of nameplates in Modern Warfare 3 was also a point of contention, but Sledgehammer has already updated that, too, to improve visibility.

A series of patch notes were released this week that are live as of Thursday which can be found below. Sledgehammer also released the following tweet on Friday to confirm a few more changes that weren't listed in the initial patch notes.

#MW3 Beta Playlist Update:

📡 Orlov Military Base

💣 Search and Destroy



Additionally, we've made gameplay adjustments:

- Increased Cutthroat downed timer: 10s to 50s

- Increased camera movement while sliding



Special thanks to @RavenSoftware for their quality-of-life efforts 💙 pic.twitter.com/ri62i8Wq4m — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) October 13, 2023

Gameplay

UIX

Enemy Operators will now display a red nameplate above their head.

Movement

Decreased the slide to sprint delay by 200ms.

Weapons

Reduced Tac-Stance spread while sliding for several weapon classes.

Assault Rifles: Decreased 17-26%.

Submachine Guns: Decreased 14-17%.

Light Machine Guns: Decreased 30-45%.

Marksman Rifles: Decreased 29-31%.

Pistols: Decreased 10-20%.

Striker (Submachine Gun)

Decreased near-medium damage from 39 to 36.

Decreased near-medium damage range from 24m to 19m (-21%).

Decreased medium damage range from 30m to 25m (-17%).

Decreased far-medium damage from 28 to 27.

Decreased minimum damage from 23 to 21.

Increased headshot damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.3x.

Increased lower-arm damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x.

Killstreaks

Guardian-SC

Decreased health from 550 to 400 (-27%).

Decreased lifetime from 120s to 60s (-50%).

Modes

Ground War

Vehicles driven by the player no longer have limited fuel.

Hardpoint

Disabled overhead spawn camera sequence upon respawn.

Maps

Estate

Added collision near various areas of the Waterfall to prevent players from accessing unintended locations.

Favela

Players will no longer be killed immediately after respawning near the yellow car on the Side Street.

Popov Power (Ground War)

Added collision near Reactor Beta to prevent players from accessing an unintended location.

Our team is investigating reports of poor spawn selection quality and making adjustments for launch. In the meantime, please be sure to clip unfavorable spawns and share them with us!

Operators

Operator movement animations will now play properly in the moments following a respawn.

UIX

Added a missing icon for the Incursion XII Long Barrel Attachment for the SVA 545.

Players will now be properly notified of Playlist updates while idling in the menus.

Stability