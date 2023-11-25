Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Players Get Amazon Prime Freebies

Call of Duty players are getting some free goodies through Amazon Prime. Over the last handful of years, Amazon has been making a strong effort to entrench itself with the gamers. For starters, Amazon owns Twitch which is arguably one of the biggest gaming platforms on the planet even if it has expanded beyond just gaming. The company has also made efforts to invest in its own games and studios, even going as far as to create its own engine. Amazon is even helping develop and publish the next Tomb Raider game, something we don't have a whole lot of information on quite yet. Amazon Prime members are also treated to regular goodies, some of which have been very lucrative over the years. GTA Online used to get big Amazon Prime bonuses, giving you regular free in-game money and even penthouses.

Call of Duty fans are also reaping the rewards. For the next 26 days as of the time of writing, you can claim a bundle through Amazon Prime. The bundle is for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone but carries over to Modern Warfare 3 with no strings attached. You'll get the Sherbert Rush pack which includes two new weapon blueprints, a loading screen, weapon charm, and an emblem. To claim these items, simply sign into your Amazon Prime account, click this link, and then link your Amazon account to your Call of Duty account. Next time you restart the game, you should find these items in-game. You can view the specific items included in the bundle down below.

Victory has never tasted this sweet 🍬



Claim for free with your @PrimeGaming membership 💥 https://t.co/ytGiZk7rvc pic.twitter.com/Fs3QLPJVzZ — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 22, 2023

Item(s) included:

Sugar High – Lachmann Sub Weapon Blueprint

Head Rush – Kastov 545 Weapon Blueprint

Death By Sherbet – Loading Screen

BAMF – Charm

Melting – Emblem

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is also about to enter its first season, which will include new maps, new Warzone updates, and much more. So, there is a ton of Call of Duty content happening in these next few weeks. Even next week will see the return of fan-favorite map Shipment, a very tight 6v6 map that is constant chaos.