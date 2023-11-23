Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Adding Long-Requested Feature

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players are about to get a feature that they've been hoping for. The Call of Duty franchise has always had some very passionate fans and sometimes that leads to friction with the developers. The series has changed a lot since its inception and its always trying to strike a balance of retaining what players enjoy and doing something new. Sometimes those new changes are controversial and feel like change for the sake of change, especially when they get rid of things that were part of the Call of Duty formula. Modern Warfare 3 has spent a great deal of effort in trying to revert a lot of the controversial decisions made in recent years by bringing back slide cancelling, faster movement, red dots on the mini-map, and more.

One thing that has caused no shortage of fury among fans in recent years is the fact that lobbies automatically disband after a match. This is to shake up the player pool, ensure that matches are consistently different, and so on, but with the aggressive skill-based matchmaking in Call of Duty, it has aggravated fans. Some lobbies are very easy, some beat you to a pulp, but it's always very random. Keeping lobbies after a match ends instead of kicking everyone out would likely allow for a bit more consistency while still giving players the option to leave and find a new one if they aren't enjoying the current group of players. Sledgehammer Games has noted they plan to experiment with non-disbanding lobbies in a future update amongst a test group of players and if all goes well, the developer will explore the idea of implementing it for everyone.

Breaking: SHG says they will test out non-disbanding lobbies in MWIII in an upcoming update pic.twitter.com/f1QXIpDVg6 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 20, 2023

As of right now, we have no idea when this might happen or how many players will be included in this test pool. It is great to see Sledgehammer Games actively communicating with fans and addressing things they want to see. Sledgehammer is also not just completely bending to the will of fans, as they're just testing things to see if the feedback can actually make their game better without just doing it to make fans happy. Ultimately, it seems like a fair compromise and will hopefully result in a better experience all around. Modern Warfare 3 season 1 is slated to begin on December 6th, so we'll likely see a bunch of changes to gameplay and other updates starting around that time.