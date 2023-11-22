Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Players Discover Broken Movement Trick, Sledgehammer Responds

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players have once again found a new exploit that grants users some pretty busted movement tech, but before you think of mastering it, know that Sledgehammer Games is already on the case. The exploit in question makes it so that players essentially turn themselves into bouncing, slithering snakes meaning that they're able to speed around on the ground while performing different normal actions all while being prone. That naturally makes players much harder to hit, so it's already been addressed by Sledgehammer games and will be fixed in a future update, the Modern Warfare 3 developer said.

If you've been fortunate enough to not have to see the exploit in action in an actual game, you can see it in clips like the one below which were shared online this week to publicize the broken movement.

Modern Warfare 3 Snake Movement Exploit

There’s a new completely broken movement in MW3 allowing players to literally be a snake in game LOL



This supposedly can be done on MnK and controller. But here is what it looks like 😂 pic.twitter.com/aYq9HQ1Ks4 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 21, 2023

Twitter user and interviewer Jake Lucky shared the clip seen here that showed what it looks like whenever someone is abusing this movement in Modern Warfare 3. It shares a perspective from the perspectives of people who have to go against this sort of thing as well as what it looks like when you're using it yourself. Imagine yourself nearing a killstreak only to have someone snake their way across the map to end it prematurely and you can imagine why people are already looking to have this exploit removed.

Fortunately for those who want that to happen, Sledgehammer Games has already responded to the issue. Over on the Call of Duty Updates Twitter account, the latest tweet indicates that the developers are aware of an exploit which "allows players to sprint appearing in the prone animation." It's been labeled as a PC-only issue, so for now, it looks like those on the PlayStation and Xbox consoles don't have anything to worry about. It's also labeled as "investigating" though which means that a fix hasn't been scheduled just yet, and considering how the holidays are upon us, it'll probably be awhile longer before the snake exploit is resolved completely.

❌🐍 — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) November 22, 2023

Call of Duty exploits are nothing new with players consistently finding ways to break the games no matter which Call of Duty we're on, so this sort of thing shouldn't be surprising anymore no matter how ridiculous it looks. Just recently, an "exploit" was patched out which allowed players to amass tons of XP by playing the game's Zombies mode, though some players felt the changes did more to punish those who actually consistently play Modern Warfare Zombies as opposed to those who were only in it for the XP. Separate from that, a new update came out just this week which resolved a few more exploits including one which allowed players to utilize camos that they hadn't actually unlocked yet.