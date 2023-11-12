Modern Warfare 3's New Bundle Gives You Some Really Powerful Weapons

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has a new bundle that can give you a pretty powerful loadout. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is finally here and it's certainly one of the strangest Call of Duty games in years in some ways. It's a direct sequel to the last game, the first time that has happened in 20 years, and it is comprised almost exclusively of maps from original Modern Warfare 2. The majority of content from last year's game also carries over, including weapons, skins, and other items. With that said, it has been a bit difficult to actually figure out what the best weapons are since there are so many and guns you used last year have been rebalanced for this game.

With that said, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's new Endowment Warrior pack may give you a pretty big boost. The pack costs $10 and is inspired by real life Navy SEAL named Ben. Proceeds from the bundle will go to the Endowment program which helps get unemployed/underemployed veterans high-quality jobs. You'll get a new operator, an hour of double weapon and player XP, various other cosmetics, and two pretty awesome weapon blueprints. The 6-Karat Kicker marksman rifle will take any enemy down in 2 hits or 1 if you hit them in the head while the Dethroned SMG blueprint will shred enemies up close thanks to its rapid firing rate. You can combine the two using the Gunner vest in the loadouts and absolutely annihilate at range and up close. You can view the full bundle details below:

· "Koa King" Operator Skin

· "Dethroned" SMG Weapon Blueprint

· "6-Karat Kicker" Marksman Rifle Weapon Blueprint

· "Island Styling" Vehicle Skin

· "Bone Skewer" Weapon Charm

· "Lion Pride" Animated Emblem

· "Triple Bone Trident" Weapon Sticker

· "Rolling Mane" Animated Calling Card

· 1 Hour Double Player XP Token

· 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

It's a pretty killer load out and I have been using it almost exclusively. It ensures you will be prepared for any kind of engagement and you can equip the quick-grip gloves to quickly swap between them in an intense moment. If you have the opportunity, I highly recommend giving this loadout a shot.