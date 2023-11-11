How to Unlock Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Guns Faster by Skipping the Armory

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may have allowed players to bring over all kinds of cosmetics and unlocks with them from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but when it comes to the weapons, players still have to complete challenges in order to unlock them for use in the new Call of Duty game. That and leveling up to unlock weapons and other gear is a staple part of Call of Duty games, but it can be a tedious one especially if there's something you're particularly fond of that's not going to be accessible from the start due to whatever challenge locks it.

Fortunately, there's a way for players to work around the Armory system and its unlocks to get pieces of their loadout a bit sooner. To take advantage of that, all you'll have to do is take a break from the game's multiplayer playlists and instead spend some time playing the Modern Warfare Zombies mode.

How to Unlock Modern Warfare 3 Weapons Faster

For those who haven't yet played Modern Warfare Zombies, it's a much more open experience akin to the DMZ mode from Call of Duty: Warzone. In that mode, players had to extract from the battleground whenever they were finished with their run, and in doing so, anything that you had in your inventory with you at the time would be unlocked for use in other game modes, too, which provided players with a quick, helpful way to skip other tedious unlock methods. The same goes for MWZ with similar rules applying in this Zombies mode.

As you play MWZ, you'll find that there are weapons and gadgets that you can either purchase in the world itself or find them stashed away somewhere. Whenever you acquire something like that one way or another, you're able to add it to your rucksack, and if you extract with it, you get to keep it for a future run. Extracting with it also means that it's unlocked in other game modes just as players saw in Warzone's DMZ, so the MWZ mode is definitely the fast track to unlocking things and bypassing the Armory's pesky challenges.

If you've been playing MWZ with someone else or know someone who's spent a bit more time with it than you have, you'll have an even easier path to unlocking weapons that you want. All you have to do is join in a game with someone who has a weapon that you want and have them drop that weapon. Once you pick it up and leave, it's yours to keep just like usual with no searching required.

This whole process can be exceptionally helpful for getting go-to guns that you're looking forward to adding to your loadouts, but it's also useful when it comes to getting bits of equipment considered nearly essential. Take the Semtex, for example, a throwable that's not available right from the start. Semtex has long been a counter to Riot Shields, and with the latter already wreaking havoc in Modern Warfare 3, unlocking a Semtex via the MWZ mode makes for a quick Riot Shield counter.