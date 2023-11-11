Modern Warfare 3 Players Demand Changes to Riot Shield Following Frustrations

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players are getting kind of fed up with the riot shield in the game. The Call of Duty series is one of the biggest franchises in all of gaming. At this point, you'll never please everyone. There have been so many different generations of players who all have their specific favorite era of Call of Duty and those who think they know how the series should feel. There's really no definitive answer as to how Call of Duty should be. It's a never-ending debate on what weapon is balanced properly, what is the right TTK, and so on.

Something that is dominating the talk over on Reddit is the matter of riot shields. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has increased the health from the last game from 100 to 150. The idea is that the TTK will be a bit longer as fans felt gunfights were far too fast in the previous game. Some fans began using riot shields more frequently last year because they could equip it on their back, therefore making it difficult to kill someone from behind. Now, in Modern Warfare 3, players are finding it to be a total nuisance. Given players are already much stronger, some fans on Reddit argue that it negates the need for a riot shield. It has also been noted that with it taking up so much space on a player's back and the added health, they can often completely run away from a fight unscathed. Other Reddit users suggested that they could add a health bar to the riot shield, forcing it to break if it takes too much damage as opposed to completely removing it.

Whether Sledgehammer Games will take this into account remains to be seen. The only reason it's in the game is because every weapon in Modern Warfare 2 carried over, so it's possible not as much thought of how it would function was put into it as some other weapons. Either way, it seems like it is creating a disruptive experience especially since the semtex and drill charge are harder to unlock than before.