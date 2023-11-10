Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Players Already Over Pay-to-Win Skins: "Remove This"

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has taken some flack from players for having "pay-to-win" skins. The Call of Duty series has always gotten some heat for how it has monetized itself. For nearly well over a decade, Call of Duty has tried to get people to spend extra money on top of the $60 – $70 they spend on the game itself. Originally, this came in the form of things like map packs. This was common place for a lot of shooters at the time, but it was divisive as it meant spending $10 – $15 on 4 maps and maybe a gun or two and those who didn't would be put in a separate player pool. Over time, it made the games lose players because the player pools were too divided and made it difficult to matchmake after the game's life cycle was over. Eventually, Call of Duty decided to release maps to players for free and monetize itself through things like skins and battle passes.

One issue that has arisen is that some of these skins that players can spend real money offer an advantage as they're so dark, that they reduce visibility and make it easier to stay hidden. They can then get the jump on others and play better as a result. Of course, no one can say definitively if this is intentional. It may incentivize players to buy said skin and therefore increase spending. Players are now getting frustrated with the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 as skins from Modern Warfare 2 have carried over into this game. The Gaia skin (also known as Evil Groot within the community) that released this season is very dark and blends in with the environment. It is now causing even more problems within Modern Warfare 3 and has sparked some to demand its removal.

It seems unlikely the skin will be completely removed, but there may be tweaks made in order to increase its visibility. Fans complained that Modern Warfare 2 feedback was largely ignored by Infinity Ward, but Sledgehammer Games has been great at communicating and evaluating criticism this year. Maybe things will change, but no one can say for certain.