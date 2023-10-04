Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Confirms Fan-Favorite MW2 Maps For Beta

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has confirmed which Modern Warfare 2 maps players will be able to play in the upcoming beta. Call of Duty has some incredibly iconic maps. The series is known for its fast-paced arcade-y multiplayer that constantly gives the player big dopamine hits with flashy animations, cool music, killstreaks, and much more. A lot of this wouldn't be as satisfying without good maps that drive the combat. While some fans have been divided over the maps in recent Modern Warfare games, Sledgehammer Games is going back to the franchise's most beloved game and pulling from it for Modern Warfare 3. The map roster that will be available at Modern Warfare 3's launch consists exclusively of remastered maps from the original 2009 Modern Warfare 2 and will also feature a handful of new large scale maps for modes like Ground War.

We have gotten some healthy looks at both the maps and gameplay of the multiplayer itself in the last couple of months, but we will soon get to play it all for ourselves. The Modern Warfare 3 beta kicks off on PlayStation this Friday and Call of Duty has revealed which maps we will get to play on. There will be 5 maps in the Modern Warfare 3 beta and they are: Favela, Skidrow, Rust, Estate, and Highrise. These are some of the most beloved maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 and players will get to see first-hand how well they've been remastered before launch. That still leaves 11 6v6 maps for the launch of the game in November.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta will kick off on Friday for PlayStation owners and run until the end of the weekend. A second beta will be the following weekend and open up to Xbox and PC users in addition to PlayStation. As of right now, we have no idea if Sledgehammer will surprise fans with additional maps or content in the second weekend. It has happened with previous betas, so it can't be completely ruled out.