Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta: How to Get a Code and When You Can Play

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's beta is nearly here, but there are a few things you need to know before you can play. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is looking like both a very different and a very familiar game for the series. That may sound weird and incredibly contradictory, but it is true. For the first time, Call of Duty is releasing a direct sequel to the previous year's game and will be using that game as a significant foundation for the new entry. There were rumors that Modern Warfare 3 began development as a big expansion, but at some point, those plans reportedly changed and it turned into a "premium" release. The new game will include a new Modern Warfare campaign with open world elements, the first ever Modern Warfare zombies mode, and of course, PvP multiplayer.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will get a beta this coming weekend and players can already start downloading it if they have access. The beta will begin the day after COD Next, an event that will reveal everything you need to know about Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and more. The event will be held on October 5th and have first ever raw gameplay for Modern Warfare 3. As for the beta itself, here's when you can play, what you can expect, and how to get a code if you don't have one already.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta Dates

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's beta will begin on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on October 6th. The beta will open up the following weekend for Xbox and PC. You can see the specific dates below based on what platform, when early access will begin/end, and more.

Beta weekend 1 (PS4/PS5) – October 6th – 7th (pre-orders) October 8th – October 10th (open to all PlayStation players)

Beta weekend 2 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – October 12th – 13th (pre-orders on Xbox and PC, open to all PlayStation players) October 14th – October 16 (open to all players)

How to Get an MW3 Beta Code

To get a Modern Warfare 3 beta code, all you have to do is pre-order the game. It's as simple as that. Of course, there will be days where you can play without a beta code, but if you want to take advantage of the whole beta, this is your best bet. You will also likely be able to find giveaways across social media and whatnot, but a pre-order is the most reliable approach.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Maps

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's beta will include a number of iconic maps from the original 2009 Modern Warfare 2. It has been confirmed that the full game will launch with the entire launch roster of Modern Warfare 2 maps along with a few new large scale Ground War maps. The beta itself will include 5 remastered Modern Warfare 2 maps: