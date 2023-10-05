Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Reveals First Zombies Gameplay

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's Zombie mode has gotten its first gameplay. Although Call of Duty is a military shooter, one of its most popular modes is a zombies mode. Four players get together and do their best to survive against the undead for as long as they possibly can. The mode has been a staple of the series since Call of Duty: World at War and although it was largely reserved for Treyarch-developed Call of Duty games, it has consumed the whole franchise now with Modern Warfare debuting its first zombie experience this year. However, it will be fairly different from past Zombie modes.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will be an open-world zombies experience with up to 24 players (divided into 4 player squads). Players will be able to team up with other squads to conquer their mission which is no longer round-based. You'll be working your way through a narrative with NPCs along the way. In addition to zombies, you'll also be fighting AI soldiers apart of Zakhaev's group. Although the character was believed to be dead, Treyarch noted that there was water at the bottom of the missile silo that he fell down and he was able to escape and recover from his wounds. The zombies mode will also continue the Aether storyline from the recent games, so fans can expect this to be heavily interlinked with the Black Ops zombies franchise. The experience will take place on the new Warzone map and will have zones that have different layers of danger to them. Despite the differences, it will still have trademark zombies features such as Pack-a-Punch, the mystery box, wall buys, a new Wonder Weapon that can launch you into the sky to escape, and much more.

Get live updates from your team while you complete your mission in #ModernWarfareZombies #CODNext



⚠️ Threat level in the area

📻 Active comms from teammates

✅ Objective trackers

➕ more pic.twitter.com/V7g0MlRUbr — Call of Duty @ #CODNext (@CallofDuty) October 5, 2023

The gameplay also looks pretty different as there will be vehicles, Warzone mechanics like parachuting, and much more. Fans have also compared it to DMZ, a Warzone mode where players gathered loot and attempted to extract while battling other players or AI. Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will also have an extraction element instead of the round-based chaos where you go until you die. Players have an hour to complete their objective and then extract.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Easter Egg

Call of Duty Zombies fans know that the big reason to play is to complete the Easter Egg. Every Zombies map has an Easter Egg that requires players to complete elaborate puzzles to move through a story and unlock interesting new content. There will unfortunately not be an Easter Egg in Modern Warfare 3 at launch, but according to CharlieIntel, Treyarch plans to add these things later in updates alongside additional quests. Whether or not they are of substance is a mystery, but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's Zombies will at least have a beefy main quest at its core that doesn't require an Easter Egg to complete or understand.

Modern Warfare Zombies at launch will not feature an easter egg quest. There is only a main story quest – with 3 acts to complete to unlock narrative cinematics that connect Dark Aether story. Easter Egg quests and additional quests to come post launch. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 5, 2023

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.