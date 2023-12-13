Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Free to Play for a Limited Time

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is getting a limited time free trial. Call of Duty is one of the biggest games of the year and almost always dominates the holiday season. It was confirmed today that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was the best selling game of November 2023 and is already the second highest selling game of the year just behind Hogwarts Legacy. Depending on how the game sells this month, this could be the first time in over a decade that a game other than Call of Duty or a Rockstar Games release actually becomes the best selling game of the year. The last time this happened was in 2008 with Wii Play (surprisingly), but it may happen again.

However, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is doing its best to lure players in. From December 14th – 18th, players can play Modern Warfare 3 completely for free, allowing you to get a taste of the game with its new season one content. To be clear, you won't be able to play the full game, but you will get to play quite a bit of it. The campaign will not be accessible in this free trial, but you can play six of the multiplayer maps including Rust, Shipment, Afghan, Terminal, Highrise, and the newest map, Meat. You'll be able to play Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on these maps. On top of that, Ground War and Zombies will also be accessible during this trial. While not yet confirmed, you can probably expect a slight discount on Modern Warfare 3 during this time as well. These types of trials are used to get players interested and typically they sweeten the deal by dropping the price a bit. This may not happen, but be on the look out for it on the respective digital store fronts.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Free Trial announced



Live Dec 14 – 18 on all platforms. pic.twitter.com/F7plg8WY2A — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) December 12, 2023

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer has generally been received well by the hardcore fans. The game brought back a lot of beloved features and mechanics, feels a lot faster, and remastered a ton of iconic maps from the original Modern Warfare 2. However, by that same token, a lot of people were put off by the fact that it looks and seems too similar to last year's game for a full priced $70 game. Perhaps those who try out the trial will be able to see the differences and change their tune toward the game, but that remains to be seen.

We gave the multiplayer of Modern Warfare 3 a 3.5 out of 5 and noted that despite its flaws, it's ultimately a pretty solid multiplayer experience: "It's clear Sledgehammer Games was put between a rock and a hard place with the development of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, but they made do with the situation they're given. They listened to feedback from the last game and created a faster, more arcade-y PvP experience, faithfully recreated iconic maps even if some of them don't fully hold up, and ultimately made the game a lot of people have been asking for. It's not perfect, but the fact I keep going back for more despite its flaws is telling and hopefully, I will be rewarded for doing so if Sledgehammer continues to implement feedback."