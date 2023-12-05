Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Adding New Skins from The Boys and Dune: Part Two

Activision teased Call of Duty players recently with some new cosmetic bundles for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone featuring characters from the movie Dune: Part Two, and now, those new Operator skins and more have officially been unveiled. In addition to a first look at those, it's also been confirmed that the game's ongoing crossover with Amazon's The Boys will continue in the mid-season update for the games with new characters like A-Train and Firecracker both coming to the game later. Prices for all these bundles haven't been unveiled yet, but similar bundles from the past give us an idea of how much these new ones might cost.

While those two heroes are the characters from The Boys that'll be added to the game, the ones from Dune: Part Two are fittingly Paul Atreides and Feyd-Rautha. Details on all of the bundles shared so far indicated that all four of them will come with the Operator skins that headline the sets as well as weapon blueprints and other accssories like calling cards players can equip.

Fans of Call of Duty and The Boys will recall that two additional heroes from that show, Homelander and Starlight, are already in the game as Operator skins, too. They were added months ago with bundles of their own grouping those skins with additional cosmetics. Those bundles cost 2,400 COD Points each which should give us a pretty good idea of how much these new cosmetic bundles will cost give or take a few COD Points.

An overview of what's included in each of these bundles can be found below, but note that we've only really seen the Operator skins shown off in detail, not the other cosmetics included in the bundles. The Dune: Part Two bundles should be out on December 6th while the ones from The Boys will be held till mid-season.

Dune Part Two – Paul Atreides Operator Bundle

"Paul Atreides" Operator Skin

"Fremen Fighter" Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

"Desert Maula" Handgun Weapon Blueprint

"Crysknife Melee" Weapon Blueprint

"Chip and Shatter" Finishing Move

"Wormrider Calling" Card

"Maud'Dib Weapon" Charm

"The Fighters" emblem

Dune Part Two – Feyd-Rautha Operator Bundle

"Feyd-Rautha" Operator Skin

"Harkonnen Terror" LMG Weapon Blueprint

"The Face of Fear" SMG Weapon Blueprint

"Feyd's Blade" Melee Weapon Blueprint

"Feyd's Frenzy" Finishing Move

"Champion of Cruelty" Calling Card

"Harkonnen Glowglobe" Weapon Charm

"House Harkonnen" Emblem

The Boys – A-Train Operator Bundle

"A-Train" Operator Skin

"Turbochanged" Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

"Fast AF" SMG Weapon Blueprint

"Here Comes the A-Train" Animated Calling Card

"A-Train" Weapon Sticker

"Turbo Rush Energy Drink" Weapon Charm

"World's Fastest Man" Animated Emblem

"The Boys A-Train" Loading Screen

"Fastest Man in the World" Finishing Move

The Boys – Firecracker Operator Bundle