Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Reveals New Maps, Guns, and More in Season One Roadmap

The roadmap for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's first season has been officially released. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is looking like it will be one of 2023's biggest games, if not the biggest. This hardly comes as a surprise as the franchise has a history of topping the sales charts almost every single year, only ever being beaten out by Rockstar Games releases. Although Modern Warfare 3 sales are expected to not top Modern Warfare 2, as Activision is usually the first to boast when it has a record setting game, it is still performing well with the people who are playing it. Activision noted shortly after release that players who bought the game are more engaged with it and playing it more than those who bought Modern Warfare 2.

That will likely only continue in the coming weeks as Sledgehammer Games has revealed a really exciting roadmap for its first season of Modern Warfare 3. While some previous post-launch seasons have been a bit soft, the developer is coming out swinging with 3 new 6v6 maps, the return of Gunfight, new weapons, new Operators, new crossovers with Dune: Part Two, Warzone changes and a new map, and much more. It's a lot of content and it will likely lead to a pretty exciting couple of months for Call of Duty fans. Season one is slated to begin on December 6th, but not all of the content will release on day one. There will be a gradual roll out of this new content across the next few months, allowing for consistently new content. Sledgehammer has also been communicating super consistently with fans over the last few weeks allowing them to address key points of feedback.

Modern Warfare 3 received an update that removed Gaia/Groot, a skin that was deemed pay-to-win by players due to visibility issues. The skin will return in the future, but for now, it can no longer be used. On top of that, Sledgehammer Games has addressed the topic of skill-based matchmaking, a hot button issue in Call of Duty for years. Fans feel like they are forced into exceedingly difficult lobbies and can't compete as a result of this. It seems like we'll get to learn more about how this all works very soon, so fans won't constantly be scratching their heads over the absurdly difficult lobbies.