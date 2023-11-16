Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Guide: 5 Best Armory Unlocks

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has a brand new system called Armory Unlocks and it can be a bit overwhelming if you don't know what you're doing. The Call of Duty franchise is known for being just a constant stream of dopamine hits with big explosions, flashing numbers, epic music, and all kinds of other on-screen indicators that just make your brain feel all the good feelings. Part of this also stems from the fact the game is constantly rewarding you via killstreaks and unlocks. After every match, you progress further into the game's leveling and get new guns, attachments, cosmetics, and more. It's pretty hard to play Call of Duty and not be rewarded.

With that said, in addition to traditional progression, Modern Warfare 3 also has a system called Armory Unlocks. At level 25, you unlock this new system and basically, it lets you choose and prioritize certain gear you want to unlock. You must complete a set amount of daily challenges/win a certain amount of games to unlock these things. If you're trying to figure out what you should personally prioritize, we have created a short list of some of the best items in the game that you will want to have as soon as humanely possible.

MW3 Best Armory Unlocks

The Armory Unlocks will allow you to get new guns, new killstreaks, equipment, perks, and more, so if you want to maximize your loadout, you will have to engage with this feature. Of course, it's all personal preference, but some of these unlocks will be better out the gate than others. In terms of what you probably shouldn't immediately prioritize, we'd recommend avoiding things like Semtexes and the special calling cards, the Semtexes are good to get eventually, but ultimately frag grenades and even some of the other lethal throwables will do you just fine for a while.

Here are some we'd recommend.

MW3 Armory Unlocks: Covert Sneakers

These bad boys will silence your footsteps and are essentially the Ninja perk. If you're a Team Deathmatch person, maybe you can forgo this, but Search and Destroy or Cutthroat players will really want these in their loadout.

MW3 Armory Unlocks: Ghost T/V Camo

Call of Duty vets are more than familiar with Ghost, a perk that makes you undetectable to things like UAV. It makes a return as an Armory Unlock this year. There is a caveat with it, however, and that is that you will only be undetectable to UAVs while moving. So if you're a camper, this may not be much use to you.

MW3 Armory Unlocks: DG-58 Assault Rifle

This is easily one of the best guns in the game. It's a three-round burst and it can be made fully-auto, but either way, it absolutely shreds. This is a must have gun for your arsenal at the moment.

MW3 Armory Unlocks: V-TOL

The V-TOL is a strong addition to any killstreak roster, especially for those playing objective modes like Domination or Hardpoint. It acts similarly to the Harrier from the OG Modern Warfare 2 and will hover over a spot on the map and rain hell on anyone that runs near it.

MW3 Armory Unlocks: Rival-9 SMG

This SMG absolutely shreds and is a must have for any run and gunners in Modern Warfare 3. If you have the Endowment bundle, you will get a blueprint for this SMG and it will do a good job of showcasing its power. However, you'll want to fully unlock it so you can earn challenges and customize it more.