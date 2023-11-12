Modern Warfare 3's New Veteran Operator is The Rock's Cousin

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launching last week, the team at Activision used the hype around the game to help market its Call of Duty Endowment Pack. This $10 piece of content provided players with the chance to pick up some neat cosmetics, while also supporting military veterans. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 pack is highlighted by a new Operator skin that's based on a real-life Navy SEAL veteran named Ben. Today, movie star and former WWE champion The Rock took to Twitter to reveal that Ben is his cousin, bringing even more eyes to the "phenomenal partnership."

In his post, The Rock breaks down Ben's illustrious military career, saying, "Ben is a 16-year decorated Navy SEAL Command member of SEAL TEAM 6 Multiple Bronze Stars Purple Heart recipient. He served our great nation and now he serves the veteran community as the inspiration behind the @CallOfDutyEndowment (C.O.D.E.) Warrior Pack, which incorporates his military service and our Samoan heritage. Every purchase of the pack in Call of Duty Modern Warfare III goes directly towards the placement of U.S. and U.K. veterans in great jobs + careers. His operator handle in the game is KOA KING. KOA means WARRIOR is Samoan. This whole thing is very cool and bad ass."

What's in the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Endowment Warrior Pack

This is my cousin, Ben, who I consider my brother – and this is incredible 🔥



Ben is a 16 year decorated Navy SEAL

Command member of SEAL TEAM 6

Multiple Bronze Stars

Purple Heart recipient



He served our great nation and now he serves the veteran community as the… pic.twitter.com/fX3dqZ52tM — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 12, 2023

As mentioned, the Endowment Warrior Pack will cost you $10, and it includes all kinds of rewards. Obviously, the Operator skin is the big cosmetic addition, but you'll also get two weapon blueprints that will help you out a ton on the battlefield. Plus, there are a few XP boosts that should make leveling much quicker. Here is everything in the bundle:

"Koa King" Operator Skin

"Dethroned" SMG Weapon Blueprint

"6-Karat Kicker" Marksman Rifle Weapon Blueprint

"Island Styling" Vehicle Skin

"Bone Skewer" Weapon Charm

"Lion Pride" Animated Emblem

"Triple Bone Trident" Weapon Sticker

"Rolling Mane" Animated Calling Card

1 Hour Double Player XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

What is the Call of Duty Endowment

In Activision's words, "The Call of Duty Endowment identifies and funds the most efficient and effective organizations that get unemployed and underemployed veterans back to work. Beyond funding, the Endowment partners with grantees to provide an array of advice and support aimed at maximizing impact. Since the nonprofit's inception in 2009, the Endowment has become one of the largest philanthropic funders of veteran employment. In total, the Endowment's efforts have funded the placement of 125,000 veterans into high quality, high paying jobs and achieved an estimated $6.9 billion in economic value for U.S. and U.K veterans. To date, Activision Blizzard has donated more than $42 million to the organization."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.