Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Shows Off New Rio Map

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has revealed a look at its brand new map, Rio. The Call of Duty franchise is home to some of the most iconic maps in shooter history. Modern Warfare 2 (2009)'s Rust is infamous for settling beef with friends and foes thanks to its small, compact nature and the fact it has a big spire that is perfect for trickshots. In recent years, there has been a lot of criticism thrown at the developers for their new maps, particularly in 2022's Modern Warfare 2 which featured a map known as Border Crossing. It was chaotic and filled with cars that would explode and set off chain reactions. So naturally, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 did what fans had been wanting to see for years: offered remakes of every single OG Modern Warfare 2 map as the launch map roster. It worked pretty well as many of the maps held up, but fans feared that Sledgehammer Games would lean on these maps too hard.

So far, that hasn't been the case. A handful of new, original maps have already been released and a new map known as Rio is coming very soon. Rio is, as the name suggests, a new map set in Rio de Janeiro and will see players fighting through the streets, a shopping market, and a mall. It's a pretty classic looking lay out for a Call of Duty map and will have all kinds of areas for players to strategically battle in. Whether it be creating choke points in the tighter confines of the mall or cutting players off by watching over certain areas with the sky bridge. Rio will release later this week as part of the Season One Reloaded update which will include other new content such as Ranked Play for Modern Warfare 3. You can view the trailer for Rio below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is looking like it could have one of the best map rotations in recent years. Not only does it have tried and true classics, but it is building up a steady stream of new and original maps that look like they fit in perfectly with the fast-paced gameplay of this new game.