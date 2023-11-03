Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Primary Weapons Revealed; Over 100 Weapons Total

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has revealed its list of primary weapons. The Call of Duty franchise has, on the surface, some pretty standard guns, but their power, sounds, and overall aura have made games like ACR, the FAMAS, the gold Desert Eagle, and many others. Your weapon in Call of Duty dictates the fun you will have with it. Of course, some guns are way better than others, some require a bit more finesse, but the developers pour a lot of effort into making sure there's a diverse and enjoyable variety for players to select from their arsenal. Now, Modern Warfare 3 is nearly here and it will include the most guns in any Call of Duty game to date.

There are 114 weapons total in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 at launch with 37 new ones from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and 77 weapons carrying over from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will ensure that the guns from the previous game are appropriately balanced for the gameplay changes made in this year's game as tweaks to health, time to kill, and overall feel have been drastically changed and therefore guns can not be identical in terms of performance. Whether or not they'll be good or not remains to be seen, but players will also be able to carry their blueprints forward to allow them the chance to use weapons that are at least somewhat familiar. You can view the full list of the new primary weapons in Modern Warfare 3 below.

Modern Warfare 3 Assault Rifles:

- SVA 545

- MTZ-556

- Holger 556

- MCW

- DG-58

- FR 5.56

Modern Warfare 3 Battle Rifles:

- BAS-B

- Sidewinder

- MTZ-762

Modern Warfare 3 SMGs:

- Striker

- WSP Swarm

- AMR9

- WSP-9

- Rival-9

- Striker 9

Modern Warfare 3 Shotguns:

- Lockwood 680

- Haymaker

- Riveter

Modern Warfare 3 LMG:

- Pulemyot 762

- DG-58 LSW

- Holger 26

- Bruen Mk9

- TAQ Eradicator

Modern Warfare 3 Marksmen Rifles:

- KVO Enforcer

- MCW 6.8

- DM56

- MTZ Interceptor

Modern Warfare 3 Sniper Rifles:

- KATT-ARM

- Longbow

- KV Inhibitor