Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Leaks Online

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's campaign has begun leaking online as the game has gone live early for some players. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is one of the most anticipated games of the year as it follows up the record-breaking Modern Warfare 2 (2022). That game brought back the likes of Ghost and Soap in an all-new story, but also teed up the return of Makarov who was the antagonist for two third of the original Modern Warfare trilogy. It's unclear how Makarov will fit into this new story, but we can probably expect a pretty violent, explosive campaign with a new version of No Russian thrown in there for good measure.

With all of that said, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's campaign will launch for pre-orders via an early access period starting this week. Players are eager to dive into the new story after last year's game ended on a cliffhanger and some fans expected to be left waiting for years to see the resolution. However, Activision is giving us the follow-up in quick succession. Sadly, some people may have the joy of experiencing this new story spoiled for them. It is being reported that a glitch allowed some players to access Modern Warfare 3's campaign ahead of the early access period, prompting spoilers, screenshots, and gameplay to start circulating around social media. It's unclear if this matter has been resolved or will be resolved ahead of the early access period, but please be warned, there are spoilers floating around already.

With all of that said, it likely won't hurt Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 that much. If you're a big Call of Duty fan and find yourself frequently browsing comment sections on Call of Duty-centric websites or social media accounts, it's best to steer clear for a bit. Call of Duty campaigns aren't that long and it will be available to play tomorrow, so the situation could be much worse. Games like The Last of Us Part II and even Marvel's Spider-Man 2 have had extensive leaks that resulted in big story beats being spoiled weeks or even months before the games officially releases. A mere 24 hours or so shouldn't be anything too destructive.

When Does Modern Warfare 3 Early Access Begin?

If you're looking to get in on the action tomorrow, make sure you pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and you'll be able to play the campaign tomorrow morning/afternoon in the United States. The campaign will go live on November 2nd at 10AM PT.