Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's "No Russian" Mission Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 puts its own spin on the infamous No Russian mission from the original 2009 game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Call of Duty is known for a lot of things, but perhaps its two most notable staples are the multiplayer and the blockbuster campaigns. For decades now, Call of Duty has utilized big budgets and hundreds, if not thousands of developers to create incredibly cinematic single player modes that are akin to a Michael Bay extravaganza. They're fairly short, but they always ensure there are plenty of thrills to be had with massive setpieces, compelling characters, and so on.

However, the series is also filled with controversial moments, but most famously the No Russian mission in 2009's Modern Warfare 2. The mission saw you playing as an American undercover operative, carrying out a terrorist attack at a Russian airport with Russian ultranationalists. The idea was that you were to maintain deep cover with General Shepherd hoping it would ignite a war for his own selfish reasons. A new version of the mission was teased last year in Modern Warfare 2 (2022) during the post-credits scene. Now, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's campaign is available right now and fans are getting to see the mission play out. If you'd like to watch the footage, you can do so below.

Modern Warfare 3 No Russian Mission

The mission titled "Passengers" picks up where Modern Warfare 2's post-credits scene leaves off. You are a passenger on an airplane who fought Russians as a member of the ULF years ago. The person sitting next to you reveals he's a terrorist and draws a gun, forcing you to help him hijack the plane. You disarm him, shoot him, but in the chaos, a group of Makarov's men capture you. They strap a bomb to your chest and arm it with a phone, explaining they plan to frame Urzikstan for killing a plane of Russians, thus sparking conflict. They all jump out of the plane with parachutes while one member of Makarov's crew leads you to the back cabin of the plane and throws the phone into the center of it, pushing you in with a gun.

The confused passengers wrestle for the phone and try to stop you from grabbing it, assuming you are a terrorist and not because you want to disarm it. Unfortunately, despite your best efforts, the bomb detonates and takes the plane down. News anchors report on the chaos, but Task Force 141 immediately suspect Makarov and send Farrah to investigate the crash before anyone can get there to tamper with it.