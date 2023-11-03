Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Killstreaks Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer and Zombies modes drop next week on November 10th, and ahead of that release, Call of Duty players now know what killstreaks and scorestreaks will be in the game. Activision published the full list of those this week which include some familiar staples like UAV as well as some totally new killstreaks as well. Info on the scores or kills required to use them has been shared, too, so that players can go ahead and plan out what their killstreak loadouts will look like ahead of time.

Past Call of Duty games have alternated between making these streaks available via kills or scores, but in Modern Warfare 3, the game caters to different playstyles by allowing players to choose whether they want these rewards to be unlocked via scores or kills. That said, the options that you'll have to choose from when equipping your killstreaks can be found below. The Mosquito Drone, SAM Turret, Guardian-SC, Remote Turret, and Juggernaut Recon are all new, so pay special attention to those killstreaks so as not to be surprised by them when someone uses one on you in-game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Killstreaks

UAV

Killstreak Needed: 4

Scorestreak Needed: 500

UAV recon ship that reveals enemy locations on the minimap.

Mosquito Drone

Killstreak Needed: 4

Scorestreak Needed: 500

Explosive drone that circles the area around where the drone is launched. Dive bombs on enemies it spots and explodes.

SAM Turret

Killstreak Needed: 4

Scorestreak Needed: 500

Launch a targeted missile strike against air vehicles.

Bomb Drone

Killstreak Needed: 4

Scorestreak Needed: 500

A remote-controlled drone with an attached C4 charge.

Guardian-SC

Killstreak Needed: 5

Scorestreak Needed: 625

A beam shaped, non-lethal, area denial weapon. Enemies entering the beam have similar effects to a stun grenade, reduced movement speed, blurred vision, and removed UI.

Care Package

Killstreak Needed: 5

Scorestreak Needed: 625

Call in a random killstreak care package to your location.

Counter UAV

Killstreak Needed: 5

Scorestreak Needed: 625

A drone that scrambles all enemy minimaps.

Cluster Mine

Killstreak Needed: 6

Scorestreak Needed: 750

Throw a device that launches a cluster of smaller mines within the immediate area.

Precision Airstrike

Killstreak Needed: 6

Scorestreak Needed: 750

Call in twin jets for a precision strike along the best available path.

Cruise Missile

Killstreak Needed: 6

Scorestreak Needed:750

Control a long-range cruise missile with boost capabilities.

Remote Turret

Killstreak Needed: 7

Scorestreak Needed: 875

Automated turret that scans for nearby enemies and fires incendiary based rounds.

Mortar Strike

Killstreak Needed: 7

Scorestreak Needed: 875

Signal several waves of mortars to attack a location.

SAE

Killstreak Needed: 7

Scorestreak Needed: 875

Call in a trio of jets to release aerial explosives onto specified targets.

Juggernaut Recon

Killstreak Needed: 8

Scorestreak Needed: 1,000

Juggernaut Recon gear delivered by care package. The suit is equipped with a radar that pings nearby enemies. Contains a riot shield, Haymaker and smoke grenade.

Wheelson-HS

Killstreak Needed: 8

Scorestreak Needed: 1,000

Remote controlled amphibious vehicle with auto sentry capabilities.

Overwatch Helo

Killstreak Needed: 8

Scorestreak Needed: 1,000

An escort helo that will watch over your position and ping nearby enemy locations before engaging them.

VTOL Jet

Killstreak Needed: 10

Scorestreak Needed: 1,250

Releases a pair of precision bombs before circling back and guarding a location of the player's choice.

Emergency Airdrop

Killstreak Needed: 10

Scorestreak Needed: 1,250

Call in three random killstreak care packages to your location.

Carpet Bomb

Killstreak Needed: 10

Scorestreak Needed: 1,250

Call in a bomber that releases a large line of explosives along its path.

Advanced UAV

Killstreak Needed: 12

Scorestreak Needed: 1,500

An untargetable orbital UAV that reveals the enemy's direction on the minimap in real time.

Chopper Gunner

Killstreak Needed: 12

Scorestreak Needed: 1,500

Control an assault chopper armored with a turret and air-to-land missiles.

Gunship

Killstreak Needed: 12

Scorestreak Needed: 1,500

A heavy assault gunship equipped with a laser tracking missile, along with the standard 40mm and 25mm cannons.

Juggernaut

Killstreak Needed: 15

Scorestreak Needed: 1,875

Juggernaut assault gear delivered by care package. The minigun will drop when the Juggernaut dies.

These killstreaks listed above apply specifically to the multiplayer portion of Modern Warfare 3. While Zombies players will have their killstreaks, too, Activision noted that those consist of a "smaller pool" accessed through different means.