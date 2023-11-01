Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3: Early Access, Preload Times, and Everything to Know

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is nearly here and we have a handy guide for everything you need to know going into launch from pre-load times, the campaign early access, and more. It's fall, so that means it's time to stay inside and get some seasonal gaming time in. It's far too cold to be outside, so a bunch of blockbuster games are releasing and vying for your time. The tried and true Call of Duty franchise returns with another entry in the massive Modern Warfare series. The journey of Task Force 141 continues as the likes of Captain Price, Ghost, and Soap must work together to defeat Makarov, one of the franchise's most iconic antagonists who returns for this reboot.

Although Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 officially releases next week, you can start playing the campaign as soon as this week. Given Call of Duty is also historically a big game to download, you'll probably also want to pre-load the game so you can play the second it's ready. We've gathered all the information about when you can play, pre-load, and more.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Pre-Load Times

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's pre-loading will begin as soon as this week. For the campaign, assuming you're interested in playing the early access period, you can pre-load tomorrow. For multiplayer and zombies, you'll have to wait until next week. You can find the exact time and dates below for pre-loading.

Campaign Preload Times:

PlayStation Owners: November 1, 10 AM PT.

Xbox Owners: November 1, 10 AM PT.

PC Owners: November 1, 10AM PT.

Full Game Preload Times (including Multiplayer and Zombies):

PlayStation Owners: November 8, 10AM PT.

Xbox Owners: November 8,10 AM PT.

PC Owners: November 8, 10AM PT.

When Does Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Early Access Start?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's entire campaign will be available a week before the rest of the game. This gives you plenty of time to get the campaign over and done with before the multiplayer arrives and you'll even get some sweet bonus items to use in multiplayer and zombies if you complete the campaign. This ranges from new operators to weapon blueprints and cosmetic items. All platforms will be able to start playing the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign starting on November 2nd at 10AM PT.

What Time Does Modern Warfare 3 Release?

As for when you'll be able to play the full game, it depends on your platform and region. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be released at 9PM PT on November 9th on PC, but will roll out based on where you live if you're on consoles. You can view a map and breakdown of the roll out here.