Call of Duty Offers Free Skin and More For Amazon Prime Users

Call of Duty is offering a bunch of free content for Amazon Prime users. Call of Duty is a total juggernaut in the gaming industry and is almost always the number one best selling game of the year it releases. The only times in the last ten years where Call of Duty hasn't topped the charts is when Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2. This year may be a bit different, however, as Hogwarts Legacy looks like it has a chance to beat out Call of Duty this time around, but we'll have to wait until the end of the year to find out. Regardless, the series has managed to generate billions of dollars with relative ease thanks to the fact it's a reliable shooter franchise that always releases around the holidays. On top of that, Call of Duty also has tons of other in-game items to spend extra money on which makes up a significant chunk of Activision's revenue.

However, Activision does sometimes give away free in-game Call of Duty content. This month, Amazon Prime Gaming users can get a new skin, weapon blueprints, and other cosmetic items. These items give you a new hip hop skin for Hutch, an SMG blueprint, a new hip hop-themed finishing move, and much more. The items are also available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and Call of Duty: Warzone. If you're interested, simply make sure you have Amazon Prime, click on this link, and then link your Amazon account with your Activision account. Once you have done, that the items should appear in your game within 24 – 48 hours, if not immediately. This offer will last until January 25th, so you have plenty of time to claim it. You can view the full list of items below.

Item(s) included:

Big Steppa – Hutch Operator Skin

Represent – ISO 45 SMG Weapon Blueprint

Beat Drop – Finishing Move

Mint Ride – Vehicle Skin

Hutch Forever – Charm

East Coast Love – Sticker

Check Your Six – Loading Screen