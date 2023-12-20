TimTheTatman Returns to Call of Duty Following Controversy

TimTheTatman has returned to Call of Duty after a roughly six month break from the game. Call of Duty is one of the biggest pieces of media on the planet and it has managed to do that thanks to not only how fun it is to play, but how fun it is to watch. The multiplayer, but more specifically Call of Duty: Warzone is a lot of fun thanks to the high stakes of the gameplay. Lots of exciting plays can be made thanks to the sandbox gameplay, players can be eliminated, and so on and so forth. It has made it a lucrative game for creators to play and drives high viewership.

With that said, Call of Duty tried to work with creators in a big way this past summer. TimTheTatman and Nickmercs were given skins in Call of Duty, allowing them the chance to be recognized by the game and the community itself. Unfortunately, this was short lived. Nickmercs made some controversial comments that led to Activision promptly pulling his skin from the game within just days of its release and led to a lot of uproar. TimTheTatman opted to have his skin removed as well in solidarity with Nickmercs. This also resulted in the two streamers quitting Call of Duty and they were joined by friend Dr Disrespect who claimed he was boycotting the game until their skins were restored or an apology was given. Come November, Dr Disrespect made an attempt to play Modern Warfare 3's campaign (but couldn't get it installed due to glitches and errors). Now, TimTheTatman and Dr Disrespect are reuniting to play Call of Duty: Warzone's new update which added a new map, overhauled the movement, and more. The two played together on stream today and had a pretty good time together.

TimTheTatman sported his own skin in the game, as anyone who owned the skin prior to its removal was allowed to keep it. Whether or not Nickmercs will return to Call of Duty remains to be seen. Given the whole affair centered primarily on him, it may be less likely that he ever returns to Call of Duty, at least anytime soon. Either way, we can probably expect more Call of Duty streams from TimTheTatman and Dr Disrespect.